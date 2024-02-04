L2 Asset Management LLC Has $74,000 Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

L2 Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in PACCAR by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 57,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,587,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,116,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6.5% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 102,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 144,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PCAR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $742,125.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,161.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $742,125.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,161.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,739.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,699 shares of company stock valued at $12,143,407. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $103.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.50 and a 200-day moving average of $89.43. The stock has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $67.48 and a 52-week high of $103.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.49.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.