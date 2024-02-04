L2 Asset Management LLC Invests $693,000 in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000. Weis Markets accounts for about 0.8% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 148.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 21.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the second quarter valued at $287,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 0.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMK. StockNews.com raised shares of Weis Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Weis Markets from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE:WMK opened at $60.03 on Friday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.75 and a 1-year high of $88.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.04.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

