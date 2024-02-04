L2 Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,615 IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000. IPG Photonics accounts for approximately 1.4% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 105.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in IPG Photonics by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in IPG Photonics by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IPGP. StockNews.com lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IPG Photonics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $98.80 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $83.00 and a 1-year high of $141.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $786,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,237,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,056,523.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,773. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

