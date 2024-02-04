L2 Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 19,747 Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. L2 Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Pulmonx as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 132.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 53,001 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Pulmonx by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Pulmonx by 17.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LUNG. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Pulmonx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Pulmonx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

Insider Transactions at Pulmonx

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $127,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,141,344 shares in the company, valued at $14,574,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 2,868 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $29,655.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,549,854.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 10,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $127,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,141,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,574,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,847 shares of company stock worth $442,903 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Stock Down 0.2 %

LUNG opened at $14.26 on Friday. Pulmonx Co. has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $14.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 7.19.

Pulmonx Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

