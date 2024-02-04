L2 Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,192 Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,000. Mesa Laboratories makes up 2.5% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 9.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 14.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,500 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total transaction of $168,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,696.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $94.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $506.66 million, a PE ratio of -671.38 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.48 and its 200-day moving average is $109.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.96. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.86 and a 52 week high of $204.61.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $53.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.65 million. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently -457.11%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

See Also

