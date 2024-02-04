L2 Asset Management LLC Sells 19,078 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

L2 Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,336 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,078 shares during the period. Owens Corning comprises approximately 0.4% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OC. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Owens Corning by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 245.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OC opened at $155.42 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $156.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $153.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total transaction of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,542.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.