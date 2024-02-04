L2 Asset Management LLC Sells 19,288 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

L2 Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 97.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,288 shares during the quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Jabil by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Jabil by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after acquiring an additional 127,736 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Jabil by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,026,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,528,000 after acquiring an additional 221,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jabil by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,320,000 after acquiring an additional 81,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Jabil by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil stock opened at $131.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.47. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.16 and a fifty-two week high of $141.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.46%.

In related news, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total transaction of $803,604.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,875,434.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total value of $803,604.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,875,434.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $2,526,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,072,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,658 shares of company stock valued at $9,538,171 in the last 90 days. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JBL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

