L2 Asset Management LLC Sells 8,327 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

L2 Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,327 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT opened at $295.95 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.04 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $274.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.34.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

