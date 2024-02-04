L2 Asset Management LLC Takes $4.46 Million Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,000. Jones Lang LaSalle comprises 5.2% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. L2 Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Jones Lang LaSalle as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JLL. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 126.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JLL shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.14.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

JLL opened at $175.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 1.43. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.46 and a twelve month high of $191.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 5.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

