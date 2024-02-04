L2 Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000. Vail Resorts comprises about 2.0% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,171,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 301.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 18,982 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,579,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $580,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTN opened at $222.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $204.88 and a one year high of $260.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.94 and a 200 day moving average of $225.04.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 152.88%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

