L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $37.99

Shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.99 and traded as low as $36.85. L’Air Liquide shares last traded at $36.95, with a volume of 126,719 shares traded.

L’Air Liquide Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIQUY. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in L’Air Liquide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in L’Air Liquide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 31,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 10,986 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in L’Air Liquide in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About L’Air Liquide

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to material and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sector.

