Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Shares Acquired by Alpine Associates Management Inc.

Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,515 shares during the quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $6,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $4,308,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 46,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LBAI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Lakeland Bancorp from $17.50 to $16.65 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ LBAI remained flat at $12.92 during trading on Friday. 241,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,239. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.89. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $20.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.41.

Lakeland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.31%.

Lakeland Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.