Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 18,012 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 1,041.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,012 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,187,000 after purchasing an additional 147,890 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 20.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,443,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,271,000 after buying an additional 410,104 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,518,000 after buying an additional 14,711 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 9.0% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 650,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,727,000 after acquiring an additional 53,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 10.5% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,411,000 after acquiring an additional 56,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Stephens downgraded Lancaster Colony from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lancaster Colony has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

LANC traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $202.57. 296,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,132. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.53 and its 200-day moving average is $172.62. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 0.32. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12 month low of $158.88 and a 12 month high of $220.65.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $461.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

