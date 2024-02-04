Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 91,324 Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 91,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,602,000. Ralph Lauren comprises approximately 1.4% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.14% of Ralph Lauren at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at $743,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,210,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $395,889,000 after purchasing an additional 700,948 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 462,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,716,000 after purchasing an additional 72,926 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 442,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,346,000 after buying an additional 28,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Ralph Lauren stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.77. The company had a trading volume of 925,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,485. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.93 and a 200 day moving average of $125.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $103.17 and a one year high of $148.04.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 24.14%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.