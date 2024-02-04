Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 212.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,567 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCI. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 479,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,417,000 after acquiring an additional 41,370 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 59.6% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 24.3% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 489,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,982,000 after purchasing an additional 95,704 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCI. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

Service Co. International Stock Down 0.6 %

SCI stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.74. 873,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.79. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $52.89 and a 1 year high of $74.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.58.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.78 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 36.48%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $88,591.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,064.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,416 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $638,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,416 shares in the company, valued at $6,644,816.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $88,591.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,064.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,809 shares of company stock valued at $9,919,708. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

