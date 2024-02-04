Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.19% of Carnival Co. & worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth $26,181,000. CQS US LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 142.4% in the third quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 2,791,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,115,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,402,000 after buying an additional 717,648 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,154,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,683,000 after purchasing an additional 693,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after buying an additional 484,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CUK stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.04. 2,947,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,569. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.10.

Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $580,041.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,390.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Carnival Co. &

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches. The company offers its products under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises, and Cunard brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.