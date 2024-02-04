Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 161,195 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 544.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,778 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,195 shares during the quarter. Abercrombie & Fitch comprises approximately 1.4% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $10,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 38.4% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 173,445 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 48,090 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 63.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 59,037 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 23,018 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,457,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total value of $4,812,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,258,828.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,291,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total transaction of $4,812,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,987 shares in the company, valued at $11,258,828.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,447 shares of company stock valued at $13,511,615. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.43.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:ANF traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.47. 1,224,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,947. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.34 and a 200 day moving average of $66.96. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $110.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.55.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.65. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

