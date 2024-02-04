Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 38,832 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 201,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,832 shares during the period. Molson Coors Beverage comprises 1.7% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $12,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 84.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 47.0% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 15.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE TAP traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,359,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,035. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $49.32 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.16 and its 200 day moving average is $62.26.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 142.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TAP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.27.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Further Reading

