Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 212,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,714,000. Mondelez International makes up 1.9% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $76.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,314,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,647,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.64 and a 200-day moving average of $70.80. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $104.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.05.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

