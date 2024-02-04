Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 212,012 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 212,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,714,000. Mondelez International makes up about 1.9% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.05.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $76.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,314,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,647,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.64 and a 200-day moving average of $70.80. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $104.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

