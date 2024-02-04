Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Cuts Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,799 shares during the period. Dollar Tree makes up about 1.3% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $9,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,908,000 after acquiring an additional 94,775 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.9% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.2% in the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 93,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 38,110 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 71.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,188 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $5,593,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.82.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,452,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,414. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.09. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.90. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.77 and a twelve month high of $161.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.