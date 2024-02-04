Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $15.04 Million Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,507 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,983 shares during the period. DICK’S Sporting Goods comprises 2.0% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.16% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $15,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DKS. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,960.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 309 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $52,000. 68.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $454,262.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 30.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 2.2 %

DKS stock traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.96. 761,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.65. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $157.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.16. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.53.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 35.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DKS. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DICK’S Sporting Goods

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.