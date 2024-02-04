Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $7.44 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1,207.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises approximately 1.0% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock traded up $23.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,821.89. 167,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,932. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,648.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,576.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $2,849.99.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $27.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,858.35.

In other AutoZone news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total transaction of $5,196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 521 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,861. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

