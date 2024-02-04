Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 173.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 365,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,849 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDJ. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 651.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 655,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 568,691 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the second quarter valued at $1,193,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the third quarter valued at $677,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,260,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,516,000 after acquiring an additional 76,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 644,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 75,623 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BDJ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.92. The stock had a trading volume of 672,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,793. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $9.35.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.