Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $13.61 Million in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 147,276 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $13,610,000. Wynn Resorts comprises approximately 1.8% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.13% of Wynn Resorts as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,337 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 10.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 249,716 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $23,076,000 after acquiring an additional 18,802 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.8% in the third quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 94.8% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 237,136 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $21,914,000 after acquiring an additional 115,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $1,090,822.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,830 shares in the company, valued at $25,227,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $1,090,822.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,830 shares in the company, valued at $25,227,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $419,810.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,418,618.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,250 shares of company stock worth $4,495,661. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of WYNN traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.97. 1,225,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,584. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $81.65 and a twelve month high of $117.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1,212.28 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.58.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,250.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WYNN has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.25.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

