Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Lowers Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 84.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398,976 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in ON were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ON by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ON by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of ON by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of ON by 816.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

ON Stock Performance

Shares of ON stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.70. 4,161,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,216,801. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 98.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average of $28.78. On Holding AG has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $37.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.31 million. ON had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on ON in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on ON in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ON from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

ON Profile

(Free Report)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

