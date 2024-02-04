Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $2.42 Million Investment in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.06% of YETI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in YETI by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of YETI by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of YETI by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of YETI by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of YETI by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

YETI Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE YETI traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $44.17. 1,167,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,952. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.40. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $54.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. YETI had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $433.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.27 million. Analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.59.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

