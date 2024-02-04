Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $5.34 Million Investment in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 58,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FND. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 28.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 84.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Floor & Decor by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 273.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Floor & Decor

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,093.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FND traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.66. 1,522,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,641. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.83. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.30 and a 52 week high of $116.70.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

