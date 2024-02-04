Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 19,089 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,089 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 1.6% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $11,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $36,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 1.7 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,440,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,249,030. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $86.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $762,175.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,470.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $762,175.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,470.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,123 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,941. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

