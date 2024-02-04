Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 2,428 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 59.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,492.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BRBR. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.23.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

NYSE BRBR traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.82. 1,424,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,271. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.99 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.65 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 49.86% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

