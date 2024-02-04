Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 88,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $12,639,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 934,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,158,000 after buying an additional 129,273 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.9% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 48,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 27.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 40,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:TSN traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,093,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,590. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.82, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.46.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently -103.70%.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

