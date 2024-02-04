Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Shares in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.06% of Floor & Decor at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,603 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Floor & Decor by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,049,000 after purchasing an additional 35,280 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,620,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 169,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,340,000 after buying an additional 30,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period.
NYSE FND traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.66. 1,522,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $116.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.79.
In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on FND shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.
