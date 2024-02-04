Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.07% of BellRing Brands worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1,492.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $56.82. 1,424,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,271. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.90. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.99 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 49.86%. The company had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.23.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

