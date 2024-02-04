Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Reduces Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,692 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,765.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599 over the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,481,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,283,547. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.37. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.