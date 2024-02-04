Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 153,963 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,963 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.06% of Flowers Foods worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. State Street Corp raised its position in Flowers Foods by 206.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,286,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,823,000 after acquiring an additional 11,637,370 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $38,880,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,383,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,321,000 after buying an additional 1,010,211 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,165,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,235,000 after buying an additional 988,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,464,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,773,000 after buying an additional 694,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLO traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.51. 1,059,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $29.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.40.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.75%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowers Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other Flowers Foods news, CFO R Steve Kinsey purchased 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,978.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 399,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,973,219.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO R Steve Kinsey acquired 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,978.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 399,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,973,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian bought 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $200,109.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,670,125.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

