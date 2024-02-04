Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 230,958 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,958 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,918,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,978 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 2,601,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,783 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 242.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,966 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 7,017.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 746,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,387,000 after purchasing an additional 735,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,475,000. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SIX traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.86. 635,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,691. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $31.29.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $547.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.76 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIX. Morgan Stanley raised Six Flags Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.92.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

