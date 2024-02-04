Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 256,933 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 74.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,933 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.05% of Envista worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Envista by 6.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Envista by 13.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,228 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Envista by 8.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Envista by 8.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Envista during the first quarter worth $390,000.

In related news, SVP Eric Conley purchased 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $50,014.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,436.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Envista news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 39,042 shares in the company, valued at $849,163.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eric Conley bought 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $50,014.65. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 47,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,436.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 19,185 shares of company stock valued at $417,125 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NVST. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Envista from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

NVST stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,075,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,104. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.91. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.94 million. Envista had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

