Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 62,911 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,911 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,291,503.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 289,052 shares of company stock worth $16,834,665. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.7 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.54. 17,544,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,284,916. The company has a market cap of $261.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.26 and a 200-day moving average of $58.51.

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.87.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

