Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $3.74 Million Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 109,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.12% of Progyny at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Progyny by 3,119.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Progyny by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Insider Activity at Progyny

In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $39,894.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 88,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,115.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $39,894.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,115.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 25,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $868,511.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,109 shares of company stock valued at $11,192,091 over the last three months. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progyny Stock Performance

Shares of PGNY stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.09. The company had a trading volume of 354,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,425. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.20 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Progyny

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.