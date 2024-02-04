Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $9.58 Million Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,060,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,575,000. Newell Brands accounts for approximately 1.3% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 233.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Newell Brands by 1,935.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Newell Brands by 6,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James cut Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.55.

Newell Brands Trading Down 1.8 %

Newell Brands stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,839,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,432. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.94. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $16.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.90%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

