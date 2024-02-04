Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.12% of Edgewell Personal Care as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 18.3% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 883,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,649,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 1,134.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 529,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,890,000 after buying an additional 486,988 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter valued at $578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,798. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.96. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $46.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $534.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

EPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EPC

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.