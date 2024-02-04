Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 897,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,084,000. Elanco Animal Health comprises about 1.3% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.18% of Elanco Animal Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 444.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,668,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,647,845. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 26.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

