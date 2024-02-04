Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Purchased by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $123,278.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,788.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $123,278.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,788.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $966,128.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,812.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,090 shares of company stock worth $5,397,401. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 0.9 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $61.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.97. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $51.96 and a 52 week high of $98.30. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

