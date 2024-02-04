Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $788.08

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 788.08 ($10.02) and traded as low as GBX 779 ($9.90). Law Debenture shares last traded at GBX 782 ($9.94), with a volume of 70,762 shares traded.

Law Debenture Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,007.69 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 786.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 788.14.

Get Law Debenture alerts:

Law Debenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a GBX 7.63 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. Law Debenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11,923.08%.

About Law Debenture

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services to companies, agencies, organizations, and individuals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Independent Professional Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Law Debenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Law Debenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.