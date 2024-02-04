LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Trading Up 5%

Shares of LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report) shot up 5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $81.20 and last traded at $81.20. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded LEG Immobilien from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LEGIF

LEG Immobilien Stock Up 5.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.31.

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $338.81 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that LEG Immobilien SE will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LEG Immobilien SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.