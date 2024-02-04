LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for LendingClub’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded LendingClub from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on LendingClub from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.08.

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.24 million, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 2.01. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $185.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.13 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s revenue was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 11.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 0.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 227,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 7.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 8.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 12.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

