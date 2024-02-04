Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $330.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $370.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LII. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of Lennox International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $415.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $523.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $410.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lennox International from a sell rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $332.00 to $455.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennox International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $445.00.

Get Lennox International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LII

Lennox International Trading Down 1.1 %

Lennox International Announces Dividend

NYSE LII opened at $419.98 on Thursday. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $232.00 and a 1-year high of $458.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

Insider Activity at Lennox International

In related news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.05, for a total value of $414,352.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at $8,624,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lennox International news, COO Joseph Nassab sold 1,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.40, for a total transaction of $439,427.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.05, for a total transaction of $414,352.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,624,351.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lennox International by 662.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Lennox International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Lennox International by 35.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lennox International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $710,000. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.