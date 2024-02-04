Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.25-0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41-1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion. Leslie’s also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.250-0.330 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Leslie’s from $5.40 to $6.30 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Leslie’s from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Leslie’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.04.

NASDAQ LESL traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $7.00. 8,283,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,191,691. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.96. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.01, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.86. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $16.09.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $432.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.39 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 463.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Leslie’s by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Leslie’s by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

