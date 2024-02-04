Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Shares Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) by 209.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,621 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Lightspeed Commerce were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 249.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,280,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,596,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 212.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,478,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,508,000 after buying an additional 1,685,608 shares during the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,479,000. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

LSPD traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.98. 1,018,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.29. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $21.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $230.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.59 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 120.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSPD shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.72.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.