Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.72.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $21.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.52.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 120.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $230.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.59 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 9.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,625,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,484,000 after acquiring an additional 137,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the second quarter valued at $314,000. North Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the second quarter worth $25,578,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 15.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 4.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 146,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

